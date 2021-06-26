Reports state that a British man shot a man from Northern Ireland with a shotgun in the middle of Baza on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old victim, who had pellet wounds in his forearm and stomach was rushed to the Baza Hospital where his condition is described as being stable and not in danger.

The incident took place on Wednesday at 10.15h in a rural area not far from the Fire Station in the south east of the city.

Thanks to the description given to the police by the victim and his sister, who told the police where the accused lived, he was tracked down to his rural home where he had locked himself in and refused to surrender; it was twelve noon. A police mediator was brought in and officers from the Special Operations Group (GOE) based in Málaga were sent for.

After a bit of reasoning from the mediator, the 52-year-old British man agreed to come out around three-thirty in the afternoon, unarmed and give himself up. This occurred before the GOE officers had arrived – they were still on their way from Málaga so they turned around and returned to base.

The reported aggressor was taken to the police HQ in Granada and kept under arrest pending an appearance before magistrate. However, he claims that he remembers nothing of the incident because he had taken some heavy-duty pills which had caused him to be in a confused state of mind. He also denies that he had refused to leave his house and didn’t even know that the police were outside demanding that he surrendered.

Upon a thorough search of the house, the police found a hidding hole underneath the floor containing nine jars of dried marihuana, 15 phials of anabolics and syringes.

Apparently a relative of the accused claims that it was the Irishman who first threaten to shot the other man. The victim has yet to give a police statement. Furthermore, it appears that the accused had worked for the victim on occasions on his land.

Editorial comment: if anybody in Baza or related to either gentleman would like to contact us with any clarifying information, we would be grateful. Please leave a comment in the box below.

(News: Baza, Altiplano, Granada, Andalucia)