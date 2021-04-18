The Almuñécar fire service was called out to rescue a paraglider pilot who came down in a eucalyptus tree in the Urb. De la Punta de la Mona, La Herradura.

The unorthodox landing did not result in injuries of any consideration. It did leave him tangled up and hanging there for about an hour, though, before the fire personnel got him down

The British paraglider enthusiast, in his 30s, came down in the tree after taking off from The Salao with the intention of landing on the beach.

“To bring down the pilot it was necessary to use the fire wagon with the extending ladder as he was caught up about ten meters from the ground and dangling over a road leading down from an area known as El Morro or the Hotel Best Alcazar, ”Read the Local Police Communiqué,

