Joe Stafford is a spokesperson at the University of Manchester. This university is linked to a charity, UK-Med, which among other things sends volunteer doctors to war and disaster areas. To give that foundation a boost, the Briton decided to start a collection campaign. “I thought: if I can raise money for them by doing something I enjoy, which is cycling, then I can contribute that way.”

The images about the war in Ukraine in particular prompted him to take action. “I just had to do something, somehow, to help. The news bulletins and live updates about the war made me so angry and upset.” Contact with his Ukrainian colleagues and acquaintances also prompted him to set up this project. “What they are going through now is simply unimaginable. Their friends and families are either trapped in basements that shelter from Russian missiles or they have fled the country and left their entire lives behind.”

The Briton has been cycling for two days now and still has eight days to go. He follows the challenging Ronde van Nederland, a route that follows the coastlines and borders of the Netherlands. Every day he covers a minimum of 100 kilometers and along the way he talks to as many people as possible to promote the work of UK-Med.