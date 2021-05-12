Taylor Swift became the first woman to receive the Global Icon award from the Brit Awards. The famous singer received the honorary award due to the successful musical career she has built over the years.

The person in charge of delivering the statuette was the actress Maisie williams, star of the Game of Thrones series. After a moving video highlighting the highlights of her career, the performer approached the stage to a round of applause.

After receiving the award during the 2021 edition of the British awards event, the interpreter left a heartfelt message for all young artists seeking to break through the difficult entertainment industry.

Taylor Swift was very grateful for the tribute she received and the messages that some of her colleagues sent her, such as Selena Gomez Y Ed Sheeran.

“There are many wonderful new artists here and many people who are watching have goals, ambitions and dreams. I need you to listen to me when I say that there is no career that comes without negativity. That you have criticism means that you are doing something new ”, expressed the author of Folklore.

Similarly, he advised those who are affected by negativity on social media:

“If you are experiencing turbulence or pressure, it means that you are taking off. When you put your heart and soul into something and it is greeted with skepticism, don’t let it bring you down. We live in a world where everyone can say what they believe about you, but remember that you have the right to prove them wrong, “he said.

