Every year the Brit Awards are held in the UK, honoring the best of the music industry from the year that just passed. This great ceremony has been taking place since 1977. Robbie Williams is the artist who has achieved the most Brit Awards throughout history, followed (by far) by Adele and the renowned band Coldplay.

In this note, we leave you the highlights of what will be the live broadcast of the Brit Awards 2021. You will be able to see the awards ceremony LIVE FREE by streaming, you just have to follow the recommendations that we will present below.

You will also find out which artists are the nominees for the grand prizes of this new edition.

Brit Awards 2021: minute by minute

Live: Brit Awards 2021 Taylor Swift is the global icon at BRITs 2021 A video honoring Taylor Swift’s entire professional career was presented during the ceremony and was later recognized as the Brits Global Icon. Please welcome to the stage your BRITs 2021 Global Icon @ taylorswift13!! 💛 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MgG3soAvsm – BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021 Headie One performs at BRITs 2021 Harry Styles Wins Best British Single Haim wins in the International Group category Elton John and Olly Alexander at BRITs 2021 Dua Lipa wins Female Solo Artist Billie Eilish thanks for the award Billie Eilish wins as international female soloist Litte Mix is ​​crowned as the British Group Litte Mix, a British girl band formed in 2011 on the show The X Factor, becomes the first girl band to achieve this feat in the entire history of the British Award 2021. I present to you @LittleMix the FIRST girl band in history to win the #BRITs to Best Group Making history pic.twitter.com/IECh9ZgmOU – Spainlittlemix 🎉 (@SpainLittleMix) May 11, 2021 Dua Lipa performs at the 2021 Brits Awards Music star Dua Lipa presents her hit “Physical” and different songs from her repertoire. Coldplay performs at the 2021 Brit Awards London-based British pop rock and alternative rock band Coldplay opened the 2021 Brit Awards with an open-air show. 2021 Brit Awards stream begins Brits 2021 streaming has already started. In minutes the presenter Jack Whitehall will officially open the event, the most important British music award in that country.

When is the 2021 Brit Awards?

This new installment, which will be the 41st of the Brit Awards, will take place this May 11 and will be held at the renowned local stadium O2 Arena, in London.

2021 Brit Awards schedule

USA : 3.00 pm (Eastern time) and 12.00 pm (Pacific time)

Peru , Colombia Y Mexico : 2.00 pm

chili Y Venezuela : 3.00 pm

Argentina : 4.00 pm

Spain: 9.00 pm

What time is the 2021 Brit Awards?

The 2021 Brit Awards will begin at 2.00 pm (time in Peru). British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall will be the one who presents and leads this new installment. He will repeat the occasion for the fourth time in a row. The presenter in question is not widely recognized outside the United Kingdom, but within his country he is a star and has his own Netflix show.

On which channel does the 2021 Brit Awards happen?

Unfortunately, Brit Awards 2021 they are not televised outside of the UK. This means that you can only enjoy this new installment by streaming from the official YouTube channel. The viewing of this ceremony will be totally free.

Where to watch the 2021 Brit Awards LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

Although the awards cannot be seen by television signal from Peru, the Brit Awards 2021 will be broadcast on your YouTube channel for free and available to all users. You can also use a smartphone or have a Chromecast device to connect it to the TV and watch it that way. Finally, you can also open the YouTube app from your smart TV and see your favorite artists like this.

Where will the 2021 Brit Awards take place?

After being postponed last February, as is usually done, the organization arranged for the delivery of the Brit Awards 2021 to take place this May 11 from the O2 Arena in London, England. The assistance will be exclusive for the interpreters and technical team of collaborators.

Brit Awards 2021: full list of nominees

Here is the list of the most important categories for the 2021 edition of the Brit Awards:

Best British Album

Collapsed in Sunbeams (Arlo Parks)

Not your muse (Light blue)

Future Nostalgia (Dua Lipa)

Big conspiracy (J Hus)

What’s Your Pleasure? (Jessie Ware).

Best song

“Don’t need love”

“Rain”

“Physical”

“Watermelon sugar”

“Ain’t it different”

“Head & heart”

“Lighter”

“Secrets”

“Rover”

“Don’t rush”.

Best Female Artist

Arlo parks

Light blue

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas.

Best Male Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel corry

Yungblud.

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy clyro

Little mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey.

Best New Artist

Arlo parks

Bicep

Light blue

Joel corry

Young T & Bugsey.

Best International Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift.

Best International Male Artist

Bruce springsteen

Burna coy

Childish gambino

tame Impala

The Weeknd.