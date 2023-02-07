The police are urgently looking for Jaimie Patrick Bailey from Great Britain, for an attempted manslaughter of a Dutch police officer. The 37-year-old Brit dragged the victim with his car about three hundred meters in Zaandam. In doing so, he reached speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour, while repeatedly hitting him hard.
Interior editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Brit #drags #Dutch #agent #meters #flees
Leave a Reply