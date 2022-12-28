A 23-year-old man died in an English nightclub on the evening of Boxing Day. Birmingham police have launched a murder investigation. It is still unclear who of the hundreds of people present drew a stabbing weapon or what the motive was.

Investigators are looking at camera images, among other things. The victim’s family, Cody Fisher, said they were “devastated.”

The emergency services were called to The Crane club just before midnight for a seriously injured man. Ambulance workers were unable to save the life of 23-year-old Fisher on the spot. He was out with friends that night and would have been approached and stabbed by a group.

“We have lost our best friend,” the relatives say. The football club where Fisher played also says it is devastated by the news about the ‘talented footballer’. “He was such a very sweet guy,” can be read in a statement from Stratford Town FC.

Dance club The Crane speaks of a 'tragic event' and has canceled a New Year's event. Against British media witnesses say that there was a tense atmosphere on the fatal evening. Sydnee Power from Birmingham says: ,,It was very strange. There were many groups of boys walking around looking for a fight. They were clearly not there to enjoy the music."

An 18-year-old man from Wolverhampton states that security did not do its job properly. “My pockets were full, but I wasn’t even searched.”

The county in which Birmingham is located had the highest average number two years ago incidents of violence with a knife in the country. This was an increase of almost 50 percent compared to a year earlier.