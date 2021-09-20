Possibly before he was fired, Vucetich was on his best streak of the tournament as Chivas coach, and although the team did not offer the show that the fans expect from them, the herd had added 8 out of 12 possible points and improved considerably in the defensive zone, with only one goal conceded in the last 4 games.
That is why his departure surprised locals and strangers, since it occurred after a victory and after the sum of good results. The trigger for the dismissal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich was an argument with Antonio Briseño during the match between Chivas and Tuzos, a strong claim from the defender to the coach after being substituted early in the match.
When leaving the field of play, the ‘Chicken’ went directly to the place where Vucetich was and reproached him for his departure, an act that immediately moved the board, it was considered that it was the perfect sign that the group had lost respect by the technician and that the relationship was over, which is why, when least expected, Ricardo Peláez chose to separate ‘King Midas’ from the Sacred Herd.
