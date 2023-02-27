The first derby is never forgotten. It’s 25 March 1979, a young Sergio Brio had made his Serie A debut just a week earlier in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Napoli. The Sunday after, there is the derby of Turin. “I never thought I’d play again”, confesses today what for the following eleven seasons would be a defensive column of the Juventus squadron capable of winning everything in Italy, Europe and the world.