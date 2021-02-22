BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – CDU / CSU parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus has warned to be careful with further opening steps in the corona pandemic. It is a matter of “taking very conscious steps step by step,” said the CDU politician on Monday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. “Because one thing would be very, very bad: If we loosen up now and then have to take the step back in three or four weeks. And then have to go back into lockdown.”

Brinkhaus added: “I think everyone is pretty tired now, including me.” A “in and out” of the corona restrictions would not be good. “And that’s why it can only go in one direction. And that’s why every step must really be taken with care.” / Zeh / DP / he