Actually, there seemed to be only two options for the Union on the K question: Armin Laschet or Markus Söder. Now a third candidate could stir up the round.

Munich – It should be clarified between Easter and Pentecost, but until then it is a question that continues to concern the CDU and CSU: Who will be the Union’s candidate for the Bundestag election in September? So far it looked like the race between Armin Laschet and Markus Söder would be decided. Now the first Union politicians bring a third candidate into play, the Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus.

Söder clearly ahead of Laschet in surveys: Many want Bavaria’s prime minister as candidate for chancellor

Is it the CDU chairman and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet or does the decision go in favor of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder? This question has not only preoccupied the Union’s two sister parties in recent weeks. Most recently, numerous CDU politicians said they would prefer to see the CSU man in the role of candidate for chancellor. Members of the Bundestag from Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia confirmed to the mirror this opinion. Because Laschet is far behind the Bavarian Prime Minister in surveys among the population.

In the ARD Germany trend published on Thursday, the Bavarian Prime Minister increased by three points to 54 percent compared to the previous survey. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet, on the other hand, slumped by three points to 19 percent. This picture is even clearer with Union supporters: four fifths of Union supporters (79 percent) consider Söder to be a good candidate for Chancellor, with Laschet only 29 percent of Union supporters believe this.

Does Brinkhaus clear the field from behind? Polls and politicians put him up for discussion

Now a third man in the CDU is being thrown into the pot of possible candidates for chancellor. Various members of the Bundestag and state parliaments gave this to the mirror on. “Ralph Brinkhaus would be suitable. I am an absolute fan of his, insofar as he would have my full support if there should actually be a candidacy! ”, Said Michael von Abercron, CDU member of the Bundestag from Schleswig-Holstein, for example. He also thinks Söder is a good option, but thinks Brinkhaus would be a “charming alternative” if he does.

Sepp Müller, member of the Bundestag from Saxony-Anhalt, essentially agrees with this opinion. A special plus point: “Ralph Brinkhaus acted clearly and quickly in our group in the unfortunate mask affair. At the moment I see him in the lead in the CDU, ”he says. “Ralph Brinkhaus has integrity. It appears clear and robust and is authentic, ”praised CDU Bundestag member Stefan Sauer. Many more agree with the positive picture. However, there was initially no signal from Brinkhaus himself whether he was considering a candidacy.

Laschet or Brinkhaus: A candidacy would not suit the CDU leader

A candidacy from Brinkhaus fell out, especially to the chagrin of Armin Laschet. It is still considered more likely that a candidate from the CDU will run for the Union in September as candidate for chancellor. The parliamentary group leader of the Union in the Bundestag is currently gaining a lot of approval – and had already announced a few weeks ago that the parliamentary group wanted to be included in the nomination of a candidate. (mam / AFP)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld