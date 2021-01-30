Patchwork, Obstacle, or Effective Resource? The federal system in Germany is often criticized in view of the Corona crisis. Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus continues to stimulate the discourse – and calls for the relationship between the federal and state governments to be reorganized in the aftermath of the corona pandemic.

“We have to change a lot very quickly in Germany. The corona crisis showed that as if under a magnifying glass, “said Brinkhaus to the editorial network Germany (RND). And further: “We were not only too slow and complicated in our decisions in the fight against the pandemic. The general rule is: the way we have organized the country, we do not have the performance that we need in the 21st century. ”Currently, there is“ eEndlessly long planning and awarding procedures“Said the CDU politician.

Brinkhaus complains that separate rules have to be observed at each level. There is “too often concern authorities instead of enabling authorities.“ Too often Parliament is told what is not working – and not what is working.

The federal structure must be better. “We have five levels from federal to state, district governments, districts and municipalities that have a say in some area.” Brinkhaus cited the digitization of schools as an example. The federal government provides the states with money. However, this does not initially arrive in schools. “Billions of euros” have not yet been accessed. You have to be able to act together – and that the federal government only gives the money and otherwise cannot have a say will not work in the long term.

Education must be rethought – it is not enough if only tablet computers are made available. “It’s about a large framework for the use of digitization, new teaching methods and artificial intelligence,” said Brinkhaus. He calls for more say for the federal government. “The 16 federal states and their individual school authorities cannot consider that for themselves. That is not expedient, “said the CDU politician. Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are not in competition, but Germany and China.

Brinkhaus for lockdown extension

He also speaks out in favor of extending the lockdown beyond February 14. “Better now, a little longer, somewhat tougher measures than out-in-out-in, which ultimately wears everyone down,” said Brinkhaus. In essence, many restrictions would probably have to be extended again. “We have to get the numbers way down now.” Because of the mutation of the virus, Germany must be very careful when the measures are relaxed, he warned

Brinkhaus also considers a “very hard error analysis” with regard to the old people’s homes to be necessary. “It is not acceptable that so many people have died of Covid infection there,” said the CDU politician. The allocation of vaccination appointments to people over 80 was also often not well organized. (Tsp with dpa)