Brings contacts

In this time of distance rules, the WMF contact grill is just the thing. The Profi Plus Perfection looks very similar to other products of this type, such as the Optigrill from Tefal, has the same functions and costs almost twice as much at 250 euros. Meat, fish or vegetables are placed between the two plates made of die-cast aluminum. The grill master uses one of the six cooking programs to tell the device what is currently on the table. The electronics do the rest with sensors. You take full control with the manual mode. Then everyone has to decide for themselves when the food can be put on the plate. Like most contact grills, this one also has a non-stick coating. The plates can be put in the dishwasher. We want to grill the Perfection for a test in May, and it will be launched in June. (made.)