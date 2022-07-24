Dhis week again a comment in the evening news, which is public law, that softening the strict end for the combustion engine in the EU is an environmental sin. The fact that it is about keeping the technology path open and leaving it to engineers rather than politicians is ignored. This is consistent, because the electricity is known to come from the socket.

This is important for the climate, which is drawing attention to itself so heatedly these days, insofar as the electric car is required by law with zero grams of CO 2 is scheduled. Getting away from fossil fuels is certainly the right thing to do, but facing the truth is also part of it. Nobody can yet calculate what the return to coal, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz described as temporary, means. In any case, this does not make the electric car cleaner in terms of CO emissions 2 -backpacks.

The specialist magazine “Auto, Motor und Sport” has once again made a bold calculation based on the current electricity mix. One and the same VW ID 3 emits different amounts of CO depending on the country of use 2 . Poland is bad because of all the coal. France, with its nuclear power, is in the best position. But what to do with the radioactive waste? Ah, it’s a dilemma.