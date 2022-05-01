Dhe sparrows are chirping from the roofs, no one wants to be a businessman these days. A businessman is what’s left when you take a former chancellor away from Schröder. At least that’s what the new Chancellor’s party decided to get rid of their Russia problem. After all, comrade comes from enjoy, bosses from evil. You know which side you want to be on.

So you better return the new business cards quickly and think of something better. Cyborg for example. You are in good company with that, as it is the preferred self-designation of the busy Elon Musk. And it’s true, you have to be a bit of a machine to go on a big shopping spree and come back with nothing but bags of rowdy tweeters. But Elon seems to have a heart for them, after all he didn’t buy the “marketplace” as a businessman, but so that the particularly croaking and scratchy little birds can appear there again. Does he also mean the American little baby, businessman Trump, who was once tarred and feathered thrown off the pitch?

A little bit of envy speaks out of us now, because we haven’t invested our billions in Tesla shares, but in stupid home savings contracts. Of course, there’s no getting close to them now, the country has to build up reserves for the housing construction offensive. Ready-to-use excavators and their drivers are even rarer in this country than the leopard, which is threatened with extinction.

Maybe the construction fuss is just a diversionary maneuver. Anyone who can afford to buy a pretty villa or a non-seizable yacht anywhere in the world is drawn to where? To the ISS. With an early-bird discount, Musk’s rocket has carried three business-savvy men into and out of space. Important: to help with experiments that astronauts alone would probably have failed. Therefore, another instruction to the marketplace: Don’t call them tourists! Tourists are worse than businessmen, worst of all. But fortunately, tourists are always the others. That’s the way it is in Rimini and in space travel.





