Dhe biggest energy guzzler has revealed itself in grandma’s basement (whose name is not revealed), in the form of a freezer that would be too retro even for the all-encompassing retro wave and without which the stress test, one has to assume, would have turned out differently be able. Perhaps the extended operation of the nuclear power plants would no longer be an issue, Christian and Robert could finally work hand in hand again instead of annoying the country with quarrels and hesitations about fuel rods. But now it is like this. The freezer, which has seen almost as many chancellors come and go as grandma, is humming along. Small-town consumption, at least, but that’s obviously no reason to unplug it. Says and finds the grandma. First she wants to eat whatever is still shivering in the drawers, then she can think about it again, maybe.

* * *

The thought arises that the Methuselah freeze might not be the only one and all the warnings from the stress test-stressed Klaus Müller about the high consumption of his compatriots turned out to be somehow in vain.

* * *

The devil is in the basement. We’re seeing that these days, ever since burying one’s head in the sand or the ground has become an understandable reflex. Suddenly new things come to mind. For example, that Berlin is sinking. This is not to be understood symbolically, really. We’re talking about measurable centimetres. Most recently it went towards the abyss at the glorious Alexanderplatz, so it is announced. A real estate company is quickly identified as the culprit, which brazenly wants to build a skyscraper in the capital, but now seems to be getting a little too close to the U2. Track closure, indefinitely. At least it hits the right person, the Berlin connoisseurs at the canteen call out. Always late, always too slow, always too hot. The U2: a single annoyance. Let her hit the skyscraper!

* * *

At the Brenner base tunnel, the engineers were sometimes afraid of the ground sagging and quickly froze the rubble around the tunnel tube. It would suit the chilly atmosphere of Berlin, the sandy ground anyway. We can provide suitable equipment.