The two attackers would be the proper names for the next exercise, according to Mark, since their contractual conditions would avoid having to negotiate with their current clubs. In addition, the medium itself includes the name of Paul Pogba as a future possibility for the white club.
Kylian Mbappé has ended up staying at Paris Saint Germain despite the media hype of a possible arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer. The Parisians have rejected an offer of 170 + 10 million euros for a footballer whose contract expires in the summer of 2022. The capital’s media mentions that from the Merengue entity they have faith in being able to sign him in January for next year, but that they also they fear succulent renovation offers.
As far as Erling Haaland is concerned, he signed his contract with Borussia Dortmund setting a release clause (75M) for the summer of 2022, an amount that would not pose a problem for the whites with the savings of the current market, where David Alaba has been signed (free) and Eduardo Camavinga (31M), in addition to not having resorted to large expenses in the previous ones. According Sport1, those of the Bundesliga are negotiating with Mino Raiola, the footballer’s representative, to raise the amount to free him to 90 million.
The bonuses and commissions of both operations, if they occur, would significantly increase the amount to be invested to consume them. However, knowing the formal offer that has been made by Kylian Mbappé plus the increase in income from the return of the public or the savings of important contracts in case of not renewing Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Marcelo Vieira and Francisco “Isco” Alarcón, everything invites us to think that there is viability to have the Gaul and the Norwegian.
They will have great rivals in the bid for both, especially in the case of the Nordic, which has been linked to the Premier League, Bayern München and FC Barcelona, the latter option being the most complicated in view of the economic situation of the Barça team. The Marca newspaper itself assures that, in addition to the two mentioned, it could also try to incorporate a Paul Pogba who still does not extend his link with Manchester United beyond 2022.
Leave a Reply