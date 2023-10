Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority, congratulated the Palestinians | Photo: EFE/EPA/Iranian Supreme Leader Office

Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel takes place in a context of the Israeli State’s rapprochement with Saudi Arabia. Historically linked to the Arab League, which calls for the implementation of a two-state solution based on Israel’s 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital, the Arabs have always been reticent to establish formal relations before the issue is definitively resolved. The country also does not recognize Israel as an independent state, according to a UN declaration in 1948.

Recently, with strong support from the United States, the Saudi and Israeli governments were negotiating a diplomatic alliance agreement. Saudi wants, in return, a guarantee of American security and support for its nuclear program.

The rapprochement of the two states would isolate Iran, an enemy of both countries, with the strengthening of the western part. The country, which supports Palestinian militias in Gaza and leads the so-called Axis of Resistance against Israel, which includes Hamas, the Lebanese group Hebzollah and Syria, approved Hamas’s surprise onslaught and guaranteed to be on the side of the Palestinians until the “liberation of Jerusalem.”

According to the Iranian news agency “ISNA”, the advisor to the highest authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rahim Safavi, congratulated “the Palestinian fighters”. Videos released in the country’s press show members of the Iranian Parliament standing up with their fists raised and chanting slogans in support of Hamas. “Israel is destroyed, Palestine is victorious,” they sang.

Saudi Arabia called, this Sunday, for an immediate end to the fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip. A statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on both sides to “protect civilians and use restraint.”