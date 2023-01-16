More than 40 years after the first Walkman device was put up for sale, Sony announced the Walkman NW-A306, which is somewhat similar to the device that millions fell in love with in the past.

The “Walkman NW-A306” allows users to access the Internet, to download or play music “online”, through specialized websites and applications, such as “YouTube” and “Spotify”.

The device has a 3.6-inch touch screen, as well as buttons on the side, so users can change the volume or switch songs without having to take the device out of their pocket..

And it works NW-A306 On the Android system, it provides access to some essential applications, including important music applications and the Google Chrome browser.

“Sony” said about its new device: “Enjoy high-quality sound from the elegant music player … which allows you to download and play more of the music you love.”“.

In addition to the ability to connect the device to the Internet “WiFi”, it is also possible to connect it to a computer, so that users can transfer music from a computer to the device in the old way as well, using a cable USB-C which is sold with the device.

and uses NW-A306 Also, artificial intelligence “upscales” compressed digital music files to a higher quality.

The sound quality of the device depends to a large extent on the accompanying headphones that the owner chooses, as the new Walkman does not come with headphones, although the company offers a range of wireless options, in addition to the ability to use old wired headphones..

And enjoy NW-A306 It has a battery life of up to 36 hours, and it works with the operating system Android 12 It comes in two colours, blue and black.

Perhaps the bad news for the new device is its price, as it costs about $ 430, more than some smart phones in the market, and it cannot make calls or send text messages.