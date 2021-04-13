Amid the worrying increase in cases in the second wave of coronavirus that punishes the country, the Kirchner mayors of the AMBA took aim against the opposition by arguing that seeks to generate “madness” in society.

“Work and wear sanity before an opposition that seeks madness “, was the message of the mayors of the Front of All of the Buenos Aires suburbs during a virtual meeting in which they analyzed the progress of the pandemic.

The criticisms of the communal leaders of the Frente de Todos point to the leaders of Juntos por el Cambio, who in addition to questioning the new restrictions imposed by the Government in the face of the advance of infections, ask the Executive to report on the “scientific evidence” to defer the second dose from the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

It was a request for a resolution in which the opposition claims to know “the percentage of immunity to the SARS-COV2 virus that a person inoculated with a single dose of the Sinopharm vaccine reaches”, as well as “the period in which this occurs.”

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against coronavirus. Photo: AFP

That request was raised by the president of the Juntos por el Cambio Interblock, Mario Negri, together with deputies Claudia Najul, Alfredo Cornejo and Graciela Ocaña.

Pandemic and school

The Kirchner mayors also asked the Government to “evaluate the non-obligation to be present“in the schools and asked that “who can” stay at home.

“We want to keep schools open, but we ask that the no obligation to be present. Those who have the need to take their sons and daughters to school should do so and those who can stay at home as well, as this would help reduce circulation, “said mayors K.

Students from a primary school in Lomas de Zamora. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Along the same lines, they stressed “the importance of keeping workplaces open”, but insisted on the need to “reinforce social responsibility” to avoid the collapse of a “healthcare system to the limit“.

The mayors of Avellaneda, Lomas de Zamora, La Matanza, Quilmes, Berazategui and Almirante Brown, among others, participated in the meeting.

There the mayors also pointed out the importance of the State helping economically the merchants hardest hit by the new restrictions.

“Faced with new restrictions we need financial assistance for the commercial sector. We know that just as we ask society for an effort, it is important that we can accompany with tools a sector that has been severely hit by the four years of government and macro-democracy and by this year of a pandemic, “they said.

One of the sectors hardest hit by the new measures is gastronomy, with bars and restaurants warning that The situation is critical”.

Days ago, hours after the new measures imposed by the Government were known, the representatives of the sector pointed out that the reduction of the opening hours could be a lethal blow.

The representatives of the owners of pizzerias, empanadas houses, hotels, bars, restaurants, ice cream parlors, franchises and food chains pointed out that many of them have debts contracted in 2020 and that they currently sold half that in the previous pandemic.

JPE