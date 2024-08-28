‘Devuélveme la vida’, the new Colombian telenovela that has arrived on Netflix, has quickly become one of the most watched series on the platform. With a plot full of romance and unexpected twists, this production has captured the attention of viewers, positioning itself at the top of the most popular programs. The production not only stands out for its engaging story, but also for its talented cast. distributionwho has managed to bring complex and endearing characters to life.

The combination of a well-crafted script, outstanding performances and high-quality production has made this soap opera become a phenomenon in the streamingBelow are all the details about the cast and plot of this successful novel.

Full list of actors from ‘Bring Me Back’

He Cast of ‘Bring Me Back My Life’ It is made up of a group of talented actors who have been able to perfectly interpret their characters. Among the protagonists are:

Paula Castaño (‘Wild District’, ‘Cursed Cry’) as Mariana Mercedes Azcárate Ávila, a young heiress to a prosperous cotton plantation, falls in love with Joaquín, a humble African day laborer. However, their love faces strong opposition from her father, who imposes his authority and triggers a tragedy: the theft of her newborn son.

Jair Romero (‘Azúcar’, ‘Sofía y el Terco’) as Joaquín Mosquera/Joseph Stewart, a brave farmhand who falls in love with Mariana, but due to the pressure and danger he faces, he is forced to flee the ranch to save his life. Years later, he returns determined to take revenge for everything that was taken from him.

Jairo Camargo (‘Pedro el escamoso’, ‘Magallanes’) as Alfredo Azcárate Valencia, the ruthless owner of the cotton plantation, who is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his daughter Mariana away from the day laborer Joaquín.

Luis Gerónimo Abreu (‘La noche de las dos lunas’, ‘Miranda volví’) as Rogelio Benítez, the farm’s cunning foreman, who is determined to win Mariana’s heart and finally succeeds. Together, they raise a baby they claim to have found abandoned.

Melanie Dell’Olmo (‘The Bass Club’) as Sara ‘Sarita’ Benítez Azcárate, Mariana’s adopted daughter, who becomes the new heiress to the estate, carrying a legacy full of secrets.

These actors, along with an equally talented supporting cast, have managed to create an on-screen chemistry that has been key to the success of the series. They round out the distribution the following performers:

Maria Jose Camacho as Mariana Mercedes Azcárate Avila (young)

Sergio Herrera as Joaquin Mosquera/Joseph Stewart (young)

Ricardo Mejia as Rogelio Benitez (young)

Carlos Manuel Vesga as Alfredo Azcárate Valencia (young)

Modesto Lacen as Graciliano Mosquera

Maia Landaburu as Ofelia Arbeláez.

What is the soap opera ‘Bring Me Back to Life’ about?

‘Devuélveme la vida’ is a Colombian drama and romance soap opera, produced by Caracol Televisión, which takes us back to the 50s and 70s, where a forbidden passion arises in the midst of racial discrimination. Starring Paula Castaño and Jair Romerowith Luis Gerónimo Abreu and Jairo Camargo, this story originally aired from April 16 to July 15, 2024.

Available on Netflix worldwide from July 31, the plot follows Mariana Azcárate, heiress of the La Victoria estate, who falls in love with Joaquín, an Afro-descendant day laborer. However, her father, upon discovering her love, makes the drastic decision to get rid of Joaquín and the baby they are expecting.

The Colombian series ‘Devuélveme la vida’ is one of the most watched in Peru. Photo: Netflix screenshot

Although the day laborer survives and flees for his life, years later Mariana will discover the truth: her son, Joel, did not die at birth, but was stolen. In a twist of fate, Joel falls in love with Sara, Mariana’s adopted daughter and new heiress to the hacienda, while Joaquín returns to seek revenge on the family that destroyed him.

How many episodes does the series ‘Bring Me Back’ have on Netflix?

The successful series ‘Devuélveme la vida’ consists of 60 chapters, each lasting approximately 45 minutes. This structure allows the plot to be developed in detail, giving time for each character to evolve and face their own conflicts. The episodes are full of plot twists that keep the viewer’s interest throughout the season.

Netflix’s ‘Bring Me Back’ Cast Recap