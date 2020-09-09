Protests in opposition to falsification within the presidential elections and persecution of dissidents proceed in Belarus. For instance, on the night of September 8 in Minsk close to Komarovsky market, in addition to on Masherov Avenue, individuals within the rally in help of Maria Kolesnikova, whom the authorities had tried to expel from the nation the day earlier than, had been detained.

That is reported by human rights center “Viasna”.

The motion was held beneath the title “March in help of the repressed”.

At first, it was attended primarily by ladies. Subsequently, increasingly individuals started to converge.

Later, paddy wagons and police vans arrived on the sq.. Tough detentions of female and male demonstrators started.

Human rights activists cite a listing of detainees – on the time of publication there have been 58 names.

Amongst them are poets Anna Komar and Syarzhuk Medvedev, poet and musician Vlad Lenkevich, one of many coordinators of the electoral headquarters of Valery Tsepkalo Ivan Vasilyuk.

Along with Minsk, detentions happen in different Belarus as effectively.

Specifically, they proceed to detain individuals in pupil protest actions.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that members of the Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, after arriving in Kiev, held a briefing, at which they instructed how Lukashenko’s safety forces tried to expel them and oppositionist Maria Kolesnikova from Belarus. Based on the boys, they had been detained as quickly as they left Kolesnikova’s residence, after details about her disappearance appeared.

