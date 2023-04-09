If Recep Tayyip Erdogan could imprison the earthquake that devastated Turkey on February 6 and left almost 50,000 dead, he surely would not hesitate to do so. He sounds crazy, sure, but he’s not.

The Turkish president will face, within a month and a half, his most dangerous elections. For the first time since he came to power in 2003, an opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has a real chance of defeating him. Several reasons explain the decline in Erdogan’s popularity: an aimless economy, runaway inflation and very weak management in the face of the February earthquake.

Today, the consequences of the earthquake are the rival to defeat for the president with a view to winning the elections on May 14. And Erdogan, like every full-fledged autocrat, is busy imprisoning the leaders who threaten his electoral power.

He already did it with Ekrem Imanoglu, former mayor of Istanbul and Erdogan’s main opponent until last December, when he was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for “insulting” Erdogan officials. He called election officials “idiots” who annulled his first victory in Istanbul.

It sounds absurd, of course. It is. But the control that Erdogan has over Justice is total. Since the 2016 coup, nearly 4,000 judges and prosecutors have been fired, with 500 of them jailed. Half of the Turkish judges (9,500) were appointed in recent years. The president can do everything.

Today, from Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to Donald Trump they shout “¡lawfare!” (use of Justice to go against political figures) with each step that Justice takes on their affairs and they victimize themselves before alleged attempts to neutralize their electoral power. Separated by ideology, both unite in denouncing, in Argentina or the United States, the “judicialization of politics.”

Both, however, were or are engines of exactly the opposite. The vice president is part of a pro-government alliance seeking to impeach the Supreme Court, while Trump, according to his own former advisers, relentlessly sought to use law enforcement agencies to investigate his rivals.

Both are protagonists of the politicization of Justice, the advance of the Executive on the judiciary, the lawfare the opposite that Erdogan perfected so much and that today is, according to specialists and democratic quality indices, the phenomenon that threatens, more than any other, the fragile democracies of the world. More than any other country, Israel is today the laboratory in which the “lawfare upside down” and democratic resistance; for now it seems difficult to predict which will prevail.

A problem on the rise

The advance of governments on judicial independence is not exclusive to a certain political ideology nor does it have a single cause or a single strategy. Nor is it unique in nations with a low democratic tradition. But it is always one of the determining factors in the process of autocratization that the world is experiencing: today, 72% of the global population lives under some form of autocracy.

In 2002, 13 nations were in the process of autocratizing; today there are 42, according to Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), the most exhaustive index of democratic quality and the most consulted by specialists. “The progress in global levels of democracy made in the last 35 years has been completely erased,” the report warns.

So far this century, details V-Dem, only 10 countries have undergone a democratization process. In eight of them, one element was decisive: the ability of the judiciary to reverse and disarm the control that the executive branch had over it. Contrary to this, 29 became autocratized.

One form of progress is the colonization of all the posts of Justice, as is the case in Turkey.

In recent years, the democratic drift almost always began with the government’s decision to advance on Justice to limit controls on the executive branch. One form of progress is the colonization of all the posts of Justice, as is the case in Turkey.

Another way is to attack from the “top down”. Hungary is, for specialists, one of the greatest examples of the politicization of Justice in this sense. Barely a year after coming to power, in 2010, Viktor Orban and his party, Fidesz, used their parliamentary supermajority to reform the Constitution and change the selection process for Constitutional Court judges and the rules for the election of your president. From then on, the ruling party gradually neutralized Justice until today it is fully controlled.

Fights with the higher courts – such as the one between the Casa Rosada and the Supreme Court today – are usually the norm among nations that are beginning their autocratization. The first dispute of Law and Justice, the ruling party in Poland, upon coming to power was with the Constitutional Court. Eventually, the winner was President Andrei Duda.

Both Duda and Orban, both equally suspicious of the European Union (EU), launched their attacks on Justice in a preventive manner. His offensives were destined to build unlimited power from the start. In other cases, thelawfare backwards” responds to the personal needs of leaders investigated by the Justice. It’s not just happening in Argentina, it’s happening in the country that prided itself on being the democratic banner of the Middle East, Israel.

the israeli lab

A protester covers her face with a sign against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a march against a bill limiting the power of the judiciary in that country.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a total liberal, personally I wouldn’t touch on the separation of powers. But then why did he do it? Because they touched him. He considers that the corruption charges against him are political. And he did what a locked cat does, ”he says, in dialogue with The nation from Argentina Alberto Spektorowski, Professor of Political Science at Tel Aviv University.

Netanyahu has faced bribery and fraud charges since 2016, and, in his campaign to return to power last year, vowed not to use his authority to interfere with the judicial process. In that he complied. But what he did do, along with the far-right coalition that accompanies him, was present a judicial reform project that takes away the influence to appoint judges or to strike down laws from the Supreme Court and transfers it to political power, among other things. For critics, whoever has the majority in the Knesset (Parliament) will also have control of Justice with the reform.

The reform project was enough to mobilize and divide the Israelis and, above all, to reveal the existential changes that are slowly emerging in that country.

The reform project was enough to mobilize and divide the Israelis and, above all, to expose the existential changes that are slowly emerging in that country. For three months, strategic and emblematic sectors of the country rose up against the reform, from reservists and officers of the Armed Forces to executives of startups technological. The streets of Israel were filled and burned while warnings grow about the end of judicial independence or about the strong economic impact and legal certainty.

Behind these claims, as happens in other nations where progress on Justice awakens the streets, two phenomena are gaining strength: the democratic recession and a country increasingly polarized between secularism and religion.

“This reform shows two populations in conflict, the progressive and the conservative”, says Spektorowski, and explains that those who are mobilizing today are the productive class – “without them, the country does not exist” – and those who are behind the reform are the groups of the religious right, which “seek a more nationalist supreme court.”

Israel lives today in just a span of months what other nations lived through several years of slow autocratization. It is a laboratory not only because it follows, in an accelerated manner, all the steps of the “lawfare the other way around” but also because it reveals that the judicial system is far from being perfect and transparent. It needs to change, the problem is how.

“Many in Israel questioned the Supreme Court, but no one wanted such a brutal reform. It may be that part of this reform is fair, but the price is brutal. Now the only thing that can save the country is a national pact”, says Spektorowski.

Today, the consensus on how to reform the Justice and heal the wounds seems far away. Forced by the demonstrations, Netanyahu paused the reform. But Spektorowski warns that this decision is just “a tactical withdrawal.” The religious extreme right will press for the project because it is looking for a Court that will openly endorse the advance on the Palestinian territories.

Vanessa Boesse is a German academic who has studied all the democratic breakdowns from 1900 to today. She concluded that, from the end of the Cold War onwards, only one institution is capable of stopping the process of autocratization.

“Our results support the hypothesis that the last bulwark against autocratization is the judiciary,” he says in his study ‘How Democracies Survive: Democratic Resistance as a Two-Part Process’.

Today the world is looking at Israel, attentive to whether the country that prided itself on being an oasis in a region of eternal autocracies is capable of shielding itself against “reverse lawafare” to keep its democracy alive.

AUTHOR: INÉS CAPDEVILA

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) – GDA