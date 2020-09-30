Benelli India has brought tremendous offers on its model Imperiale 400 BS 6. Under this, you can bring this bike to your home by paying just Rs 6,000. Under this cheap EMI offer, you can buy this bike every month at an EMI of Rs 4,999. The company has announced that 85 percent funding will also be made available for this bike.

cost

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS 6 has recently been launched in India. It is currently the only BS 6 model in the company’s portfolio. Speaking of the price, the Imperiale 400 BS 6 is an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.99 lakh. This price is about 20 thousand rupees more expensive than BS 4 model.

These are typical

Apart from the engine, there has been no change in this new model. This bike still generates a maximum power of 20.7 p.m. The 374 cc engine has a peak torque of 29 Nm. This fuel injected unit is a single cylinder bike. The Imperiale 400 sports look is retro classic bike. The vintage style features round headlamp, peanut shaded fuel tank, spoke wheels, peashooter exhaust and chrome highlight detailing.

Disc brakes on both sides

The Imperiale 400 BS 6 also features dual analog clocks with sports halogen lighting and a small LCD dash. It has a disc braking system on both sides with a dual channel ABS system setup.

Compete with this

This bike of Benelli is available in three colors – Silver, Red and Black color options. The Imperiale is directly from the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Java Standard in the Indian market.

