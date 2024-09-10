The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursostressed the importance of clarifying the path towards the green transition soon to safeguard the Italian and European automotive industry. He therefore asked to bring forward a possible review of the Transition to Electric in the early months of 2025, instead of waiting for the European deadline of 2026. This date, already foreseen in the provision Fit for 55 which establishes the ban on the sale of thermal cars, represents an intermediate stage which the EU Commissionmay integrate or revise the 2035 deadline.

2026 Review Clause, Ban on Thermal Cars Postponed?

Under the agreement Fit for 55 of the European Green Dealwhich establishes the ban on thermal engines by 2035an important intermediate stage is planned for the 2026. At this stage, the European Commission will implement a review clausethoroughly assessing the progress made towards achieving the target of reducing 100% emissions from new cars. This test will allow us to analyse the technological developments in the sustainable mobility sector and to consider possible adjustments or exemptions.

The clause provides for the possibility of review the objectives for 2035taking into account emerging technological innovations, not only in the field of pure electric, but also in relation to other solutions, such as biofuels oh synthetic fuels (e-fuel).

Postponement of ban on thermal cars from 2035

The 2026 review represents a crucial moment to verify theactual impact of the transition to electric on the industry and socio-economic life of European citizens. Despite the initial enthusiastic announcements, the market and consumers have shown skepticism towards the transition to electric, contributing to a employment crisis which is affecting more and more companies in the automotive sector.

To stem this haemorrhage of jobs, Italy’s intention, expressed by the minister Adolfo Ursois that of move up the decision on the review clause of the path towards electric, while opening up the possibility of adopting alternative technologies to the electric one.

Anticipate the review clause

Urso in his speech before the Italian industrialists gathered in Cernobbio on the occasion of the 50th edition of the Ambrosetti Forumsuggested bringing forward the review to early 2025rather than wait until the end of 2026, to avoid a further period of uncertainty could seriously undermine the industrial system. The minister warned that a two-year delay could cause significant damage to the already struggling automotive industry.

Urso wants to bring forward the review of the transition to electric to 2025, instead of waiting for the 2026 deadline

Furthermore, Minister Urso recalled that the sanctions for businesses who do not respect the methods and timing of the path towards electric are so severe that could put the European industrial system at risk. Therefore, it is essential to ensure “clarity” in the process.

League against the ban on thermal cars from 2035

The League, led by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, is also opposed to the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars planned in Europe from 2035. The party proposes the lifting of the ban and intends to present a document to involve the Italian Parliament and the EU Commission. Although the European Union has already opened up to the possibility of using synthetic fuels (e-fuel) alternatively, the League criticizes the production stop, arguing that it is already causing economic damage without clear environmental benefits.

EU Council on the future of the car

The revision already planned for 2026 to be brought forward to 2025, as proposed by Minister Urso, will be discussed on September 25th during a summit on the automotive sector, organized by theHungary which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council. Italy intends to use this opportunity to ask for bring forward to 2025 the revision of the legislation planned for 2026 and to postpone the 2035 deadline for the ban on internal combustion engines.

A meeting is scheduled for the next day EU Council meeting on competitiveness, based on a Report by former ECB President Mario Draghi. The former Italian Prime Minister in fact denounces theabsence of an EU industrial policy. Draghi points out that the automotive sector is emblematic of the Commission’s lack of planning, with an approach to decarbonization that has not adequately coordinated the supply chain. While acknowledging the EU’s efforts, such as the European Battery Alliance, Draghi criticizes the lack of charging infrastructure and the inefficiency in supporting the transition to electric vehicles.

The report also warns of growing Chinese competitionwhich thanks to massive industrial policies and rapid innovations, risks threatening the European automotive industry. Draghi therefore recommends an EU industrial action plan to avoid the delocalization of production and the acquisition of companies by foreign producers. It proposes to develop a “industrial roadmap” that integrates electrification, digitalisation and circularity, and to ensure competitive production costs and regulatory coherence.

In his report Draghi also calls on Brussels to maintain a neutral approach from a technological point of view and also considering the alternative fuels such as e-fuels and biofuels.

Federauto: “It is right to bring forward the revision of the Green Deal”

Max Artusipresident of Federauto, commented favorably on the announcement of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy. Artusi underlined that this decision is appropriategiven the lack of success in electric car sales and the difficulties of the automotive industry, as demonstrated by the possible closure of Volkswagen plants and Volvo’s switch to all-electric by 2030. The market does not appreciate electric vehicles more expensive, despite incentives, and this has led car manufacturers to make drastic decisions.

Federauto also stands alongside the Italian Government to ask for a review of the Green Deal

Bringing forward the review would allow companies to better reprogram their investments for the green transition, but a confirmation of the current standards could worsen the crisis. Artusi proposes a review of the timing and methods of decarbonization, which includes a mix of technologies, such as biofuels, to ensure a sustainable and competitive transition.

