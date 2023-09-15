The National Holidays in Mexico they are getting closer, but the climate forecast is a scenario to consider throughout the country during Cry of Independence due to meteorological phenomena that could bring rains in some states.

Above all they would be the Cold Front number 2with the main presence in the north-west, along with a trough extending in the south and southeast, which represent danger of rain during the Mexican national holidays on September 15 and 16, 2023.

Guerrero and Oaxaca will be the most affected states, with rainfall that can reach 100 mm. Chiapas, for its part, will experience very heavy rains, with accumulations of 50 to 75 mm.

Others states under the influence of this meteor They include Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos, Puebla and Veracruz, where heavy rains with amounts of 25 to 50 mm are expected.

Are Rains can lead to severe ponding and flooding, especially in prone areas. In addition, there is the probability of electrical activity, gusts of wind and hail accompanying the precipitation.

The winds will not be far behind either, with gusts estimated between 40 and 60 km/h in various regions, including Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Temperature

Regarding temperatures, extremely hot conditions are expected with values ​​between 40 °C and 45 °C in Sonora, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí. Very hot temperatures, ranging between 35 °C and 40 °C, will affect states such as Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Finally, the elevated areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala will experience minimums of 0°C to 5°C at dawn this Saturday.

As we prepare to celebrate the National Holidays, it is essential to stay informed and take necessary precautions, as the varied weather will require adaptation in different parts of the country to ensure safety during these festivities.