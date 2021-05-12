Came the day. The Kings of Spain have come this Wednesday to the estate of the Valencian poet Francisco Brines in the town of Oliva to present him with the Cervantes Prize, the highest distinction of Hispanic Letters.

Their majesties have arrived at the writer’s house, L’Elca, at around 12:33 pm and have been accompanied by the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and members and representatives of both the City Council of the Oliva town and the Francisco Brines Foundation.

As soon as she arrived at the entrance of the poet’s house, Doña Letizia stopped to observe the bougainvilleas that grow in the impressive garden of the poet’s estate. Afterwards, they have entered the house, where an act is currently being held in the strictest privacy and will last an hour.

In the delivery of the Cervantes, Brines has the presence of his niece, Mariona Ribes, as well as other personalities from the political and cultural field such as the director of the RAE, Santiago Muñoz Machado, the general director of the book, María José Gálvez, the Mayor of Oliva, David González, and the director of the Francisco Brines Foundation, Àngels Gregori. There are nine people who attend and for whom Brines has prepared a special gift: the anthology ‘As if nothing had happened’, a volume edited by the University of Alcalá de Henares and the Economic Cultural Fund on the occasion of Cervantes.

In addition, the poet and author of ‘Las brasas’ has a surprise for the Kings that will be known when the act ends.

“Brines is fragile but very excited,” said Angels Gregori, director of the writer’s foundation before the event began. “It is exciting that the first Valencian was recognized with Cervantes, a universal poet with roots,” added the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig.

The health of the poet, the first Valencian to achieve the Cervantes, prevented him from being on April 23 at the traditional award ceremony in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid). The doctors advised him not to leave his home. For this reason, the act in which he has been recognized took place this morning on the farm. It was an intimate encounter. Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have entered the estate of the Valencian poet and academic, 89 years old, and one of the few survivors of the Poetic Generation of 50.

This is the second time that the Cervantes award has not been awarded at the University of Alcalá de Henares. In December of last year, the Kings traveled to Barcelona to deliver the also poet Joan Margarit of the 2019 Cervantes Prize, whose delivery could not take place on April 23, 2020 due to the pandemic. Their majesties delivered their Cervantes to Margarit, who died in February this year at the Albéniz Palace in Barcelona. It was in a private and family event in which the Catalan poet read two poems in Spanish and Catalan, which was not previously reported.

This time the Royal House has included the delivery of the Cervantes 2020 in the calendar of the Kings, who have traveled to Oliva, to deliver at home to Brines the diploma and the medal that accredit him as the winner of the highest award of the Hispanic letters, endowed with 125,000 euros.