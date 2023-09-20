Brindisi, fire in a country house. Found a charred elderly woman, listened to her son

“Come, my mother is charred to death”: it is the phone call received around midnight to the firefighters from a district of San Michele Salentino, in brindisino. Having raised the alarm, the 47-year-old son of an elderly woman found charred to death in the man’s home.



The carabinieri of the San Vito dei Normanni company arrived at the place where the tragedy occurred: throughout the night they the woman’s son was interrogated to reconstruct the macabre story together with the prosecutor on duty Alfredo Manca holds the file opened following the start of the investigation.

READ ALSO: Ostuni, the teachers to the first year students: “Assholes, go to the zoo”

The man had been banned from approaching him for mistreatment of his mother, yet the woman used to visit him at home to visit him like a mother does with her child. There are many questions from investigators and investigators that his 47-year-old son will have to answer.

(Article being updated)

Subscribe to the newsletter

