It seems that citizens’ revolt against thieves has been underway in Italy for some time: after the attempted mugging against an elderly woman a few days ago in Rome, in the Quarticciolo district, whose alleged Indian thief was lynched by passers-by , today, September 14th, it was the turn of two thieves of Croatian origin. And the images of the encirclement are making the rounds on the web.



It happened in Brindisi, in the Sant’Elia district, shortly after 10am when a group of foreigners were mouthed by residents of the area. Two women and two men, according to the testimonies collected, would have furtively entered a building and attempted to break into the doors of some apartments, regardless of whether the residents were observing them. The group of foreigners tried to escape, the two men succeeded, while the two women were surrounded by the condominiums. Moments of tension were experienced before the police arrived, as can be seen in the video below.

From attempted theft today it emerged that the group of foreigners is the perpetrator of many other crimes committed in the area, having recognized the legitimate owners of various gold jewelery stolen days earlier on the arms and necks of the women.

The two alleged thieves, dragged shortly before, were arrested by the police who arrived on site and then transferred to the Lecce prison. However, the city of Brindisi is certainly no stranger to the lynching of thieves in the street: how can we fail to remember, during the Christmas period, the thief who, in an attempt to rob a jewelery shop, was hit with chairs by passers-by who stopped him and surrounded.

