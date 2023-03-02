The carabinieri carried out an application order of the measure of pre-trial detention in prison, issued by the Gip at the Juvenile Court of Lecce against a young man, now twenty years old, uncle of the victim and resident in the Brindisi area, for the crime of sexual violence multi-aggravated committed from 2018 until June 2022 against the granddaughter. The same measure was issued by the Gip at the Court of Brindisi for the same crime committed by the suspect as an adult, for a few months, always to the detriment of the same child.

The arrested would have, “with several executive actions of the same criminal design, abusing the conditions of physical and mental inferiority of the offended person and taking advantage of the innumerable occasions in which the latter slept at the paternal grandmother’s house, accomplished – mainly in the evening or nocturnal – numerous sexual acts with a minor, to whom he is related by kinship. The very serious episodes of sexual violence, repeated for years and with an increasingly invasive content, were consumed on all occasions in which the minor was left alone with the relative, not only inside the house where the same lived and which the as a child he attended during the weekend, but also when the victim was in the car with the arrested to be accompanied by other relatives”. According to a note from the prosecutor’s office.

“The serious criminal episodes were committed starting from the year 2018, a time when the arrested person was fifteen years old and the minor was only five years old, up to June 2022, a time when the little girl was nine years old and were aggravated by the ‘having committed the crime against a person under the age of ten and then fourteen, as well as with abuse of domestic relations, the man being a relative of the minor and with abuse of the cohabitation relationship, as well as having committed the crime to the detriment of a subject in conditions of impaired defense, due to his minor age”.

“Since these are episodes committed over several years by a subject who was first a minor (from 2018 until November 2021) and then an adult, for the sexual abuse committed by the young adult as an adult (for the period from November 2021 June 2022), the ordinary Public Prosecutor is proceeding”. The investigations arose from the complaint of the mother of the little victim brought to the carabinieri barracks of the Fasano company following the revelation made by the little girl to another relative, to then continue with feedback activities including listening to the minor during the probative incident .

“The statements of the little girl made it possible to ascertain in a meticulous and grave way the gruesome experience of the little girl brought about by the relative, so much so that, following the escalation of sexual assaults, the little girl was no longer able to bear the weight of her experience so much to want to “get rid of that chilling thing that concerned her”, denouncing in great detail everything she had been forced to do and suffer with the threat of not telling anyone anything, which was followed by the feeling of fear and shame for what was happening and which in fact had allowed the man to repeat, undisturbed, his perversions against the joint in the certainty that she would never speak”. At the end of the usual formalities, the suspect was confined to the prison prison of Brindisi.