A pair, husband and wife, in their sixties, were found dead at home in the countryside of Serranova, a hamlet of Carovigno, in the Brindisi area. The Carabinieri of Carovigno intervened on the spot and the alarm was allegedly raised by one of the brothers who lives nearby. The coroner is also on site. From the first information it seems that the couple have gunshot wounds on their bodies.