A dead mouse inside a wafer package. This is the disgusting surprise that a married couple from Francavilla Fontana, in the province of Brindisi, encountered. After the discovery, the wife felt ill.

According to what has been reconstructed by Toast Todaythe woman noticed the presence of the animal after biting into a wafer and tasting a disgusting taste.

The husband and wife filed a complaint with the Carabinieri, who immediately asked the local health authority to inspect the product and carry out checks at the point of sale where the package of sweets had been purchased.

According to the ASL, the checks carried out by a zooprophylactic institute confirmed the presence of the rat. The inspection – explains the director of the service Liborio Rainò – involved all the packages of the same brand on sale in the supermarket where the couple purchased the wafers.

The check also involved the supermarket warehouse, where, moreover, “everything was found to be normal”. According to the ASL, therefore, “the hypothesis is that the fact occurred during the packaging of the product”.

For this reason, “the Veneto Region, where the product comes from, has been alerted, where inspections are underway by the ASL of Treviso, competent for the territory, in the production plant”.