The recovery of the 15th day, play-off to access the Italian Cup, relaunches Brindisi and punishes Napoli, out of the game with this knockout. The success of the Apulian team also promotes Brescia and Sassari to the Final Eight while rejecting the freshman from Campania who will not go to Pesaro. This completes the picture of the 8 qualified for the mid-season tournament that awards the second national trophy. However, the scoreboard is not yet defined because the positions of 5 teams will be known only after the three recoveries that remain to be played. Certainly the first quarter-final will be Milan-Sassari, first against eighth, while Virtus, second, awaits the opponent.