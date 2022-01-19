The recovery of the 15th day smiles to the Apulians and defines the picture of the 8 qualified for the Italian Cup
The recovery of the 15th day, play-off to access the Italian Cup, relaunches Brindisi and punishes Napoli, out of the game with this knockout. The success of the Apulian team also promotes Brescia and Sassari to the Final Eight while rejecting the freshman from Campania who will not go to Pesaro. This completes the picture of the 8 qualified for the mid-season tournament that awards the second national trophy. However, the scoreboard is not yet defined because the positions of 5 teams will be known only after the three recoveries that remain to be played. Certainly the first quarter-final will be Milan-Sassari, first against eighth, while Virtus, second, awaits the opponent.
The match
–
Brindisi breaks the game in the second quarter with a 15-2 break that becomes 27-7 in the partial. The flights of the two Perkins give offensive lifeblood and safety to the team of coach Vitucci while that of colleague Sacripanti collapses to -17 at the interval and also to -23 (55-32) in the third quarter without resisting. Parks is not as hot as three days before (40 points at Fortitudo), without his leader Rich it is early night for Naples. The last quarter serves only to update the statistics with the excellent three-time hot Return. Naples tries a desperate comeback (79-72) when it’s too late.
toasts N. Perkins 21, Redivo 15, Chappell 14
Naples Parks 17, Pargo 15, Lombardi 14
January 19, 2022
.
