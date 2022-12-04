Attempted robbery in a jewelry store in Brindisi ends with a lynching

Moments of madness a Toastsin the center, where the police officers intervened to stop two robbers, but when they arrived one had already been blocked and lynched by some passers-by as well as by the owner of the jewelry store, the other had fled with the loot.

It happened shortly after 19.30, near the municipality, in the jewelry store Anna Longounder the arcades of via Filomeno Consiglio, when two criminals wearing balaclavas they broke into the business armed with a pistol and ordered the owner to hand over the money. But the man reacted violently to the two to put one on the run and beat the other who, then, in an attempt to free himself from this, ended up in the street, colliding with some passers-by. These immediately understood what had happened shortly before and lynched him.

When the policemen arrived, the 37-year-old GS, from Brindisi already known to the police, was on board a 118 ambulance called to help due to the injuries sustained by the robber. After the medications he was arrested.

Instead, it is a hunt for the other robber who fled on foot through the neighboring streets and, perhaps, with a few thousand euros. The booty is to be quantified. What is certain is that the pre-Christmas atmosphere is felt, among the citizens who crowd the streets of the center to go shopping and predatory crimes which are making a comeback in this particular period of the year. However, in this case, it went badly for one of the criminals. In fact, he got hurt.

Now, the men of the mobile and flying squad who have seized GS’s cell phone will take little to discover the accomplice on the run. And, unless he’s hiding well, his hours are numbered.

Subscribe to the newsletter

