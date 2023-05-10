Brindisi, a royal python around the city: the alarm of a passerby

Fear in Brindisi, where a royal python has been spotted on the streets of the Sant’Elia district. To notice it, during yesterday evening, was a passerby who immediately called the police.

Firefighters, local police and carabinieri rushed to via Cattaneo and managed to capture the reptile, which had holed up in the engine of a car parked on the street. The specimen was handed over to the forest carabinieri who will have to entrust it to an animal care centre.

Investigators have launched an investigation to trace the owner of the large snake. In the past, keeping exotic animals was a custom of members of organized crime.