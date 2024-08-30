Brindisi, a building with a supermarket inside collapses during the night

It collapsed during the night Latianin the province of Brindisi, a 2-storey building which housed a supermarketSince 3.50 the firefighters have been at work with ordinary teams, Usar core (Urban Search And Rescue) and dog handlers to exclude the presence of people under the rubble, despite the activity being closed given the time. Intervention in progress.

According to Brindisi firefighters to AGI there appear to be no people involved in the collapse. A team from Francavilla Fontana and one from Brindisi are currently working, while both sniffer dogs and drones are being used to fly over the entire area. The collapsed building is in via Francavilla 54.