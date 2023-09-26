Some days ago, Dieras Jumps made known during an interview with Lalo España, in his character as Margara Franciscawho before working as a clown had a salary of only 80 pesos.

The comedian who gained fame since he went viral on social networks said that although he is currently very successful as Dieras Jumpsnot all the time was the same way, because he described his life as something very difficult.

While the comedian spoke with Margara Francisca, he explained that in his first job I earned 80 pesos every fifteen days, so he had to change his job to become clownbut his father prevented him from doing so because he did not want him to dedicate himself to that.

“I said what do I work for, the minimum when I started my first job was that they paid me 80 pesos a fortnight, but I said I’m a clown, I better do one show a week for 80 pesos and now I can avoid everything,” he said.

It is important to note that the comedian’s relationship with his father is not the best of all, since he has never been able to accept what he does and has not attended any of his presentations.

“My dad has never been to see me to a show, my dad didn’t want me to be a clown… I told him I’m going to be a clown and he was one of those old guys from before, he said no man, stop being an asshole***, get to work you bastard, bring money home and the fuck*”, he said.

Regarding the place where he received 80 pesos as payment, the clown explained that it was a beauty school, where he worked as a cleaning staff and was only 15 years old.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp