Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/07/2024 – 17:43

The Brinca+ Festival began this Saturday (6) and continues until July 28 at the Sesi Lab museum, located in the Setor Cultural Sul, in downtown Brasília. The program is extensive, and according to Claudia Ramalho, Sesi’s Culture Superintendent, the festival is an opportunity to bring children even closer to the museum space and promote different forms of learning.

“The entire program was designed to cater to different audiences and offer fun and entertaining activities.”

This Sunday (7), the museum will host a show by Helio Ziskind, known for his songs for children, with adjustments to the lighting and sound to accommodate people with autism or other neurodivergences.

The museum also has trained educators to accompany you during all visits. There will also be exclusive visits for the deaf community. To collect tickets, which are free, you must: access this address.

Sesi Lab is a unique space that connects art, science and technology, open to all audiences. In the space, it is possible to interact with equipment that explains, in practice, different scientific concepts, natural and social phenomena.

The proposed experiences aim to make the listener investigate such phenomena, reflect on new possibilities for the future and, above all, have fun.

The multidisciplinary program, guided by a creative and innovative educational approach, includes temporary and permanent exhibitions, festivals, seminars, workshops, artistic residencies, cinema, and activities focused on maker culture. Sesi Lab operates in the former Touring, in an iconic building by Oscar Niemeyer, with almost 7,500 square meters, close to the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The museum returns to society a work listed as a cultural asset, fully restored. The location is directly related to the purpose of being a hub of democratic dissemination of knowledge to all regions of the country.

The DNA of this project includes social and educational technologies developed decades ago by the Social Service of Industry (Sesi) and the National Service for Industrial Training (Senai), connecting with new demands and rapid changes in the world to propose actions, gather ideas and value diversity.

check out here is the schedule.