fromPatrick Mayer shut down

The third corona wave is here: SPD health expert Lauterbach proposes several immediate measures including lockdown in Germany. The overview.

Berlin – Germany faces “many more difficult weeks” in the coronavirus pandemic. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU), the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach agreed on this at the federal press conference this Friday (March 18).

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Karl Lauterbach calls for immediate return to hard lockdown

Lauterbach spoke of a “brilliant third wave” in which the Federal Republic is already located. The average age of corona patients in intensive care units is now around 60.

Now it is all about pressing the Covid-19 numbers again significantly in order to lower the number of reproductions (the R value) and to keep the corona mutants at least halfway in check.

Karl Lauterbach therefore strongly suggests a series of immediate measures – these are:

Third wave in Germany – immediate corona measures according to Karl Lauterbach:

Immediate hard corona lockdown: “We have to go back to lockdown,” says Lauterbach. From a purely epidemiological point of view, there is no reason to continue “to wait for the lockdown. The faster and better you react, the shorter the lockdown ”.

“We have to go back to lockdown,” says Lauterbach. From a purely epidemiological point of view, there is no reason to continue “to wait for the lockdown. The faster and better you react, the shorter the lockdown ”. Vaccination against corona : Primary vaccinations have priority over booster vaccinations. If necessary, the maximum period of time between two vaccinations for a person of six weeks should be maxed out. Lauterbach: “We now have to do as many first vaccinations as possible.” According to his findings, the effectiveness of protection against corona after the first vaccination is already 80 percent. Lauterbach: “I advocate leaving no vaccine behind.”

Primary vaccinations have priority over booster vaccinations. If necessary, the maximum period of time between two vaccinations for a person of six weeks should be maxed out. Lauterbach: “We now have to do as many first vaccinations as possible.” According to his findings, the effectiveness of protection against corona after the first vaccination is already 80 percent. Lauterbach: “I advocate leaving no vaccine behind.” Approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Germany : “The vaccine is good and can be produced quickly. We should check whether an emergency approval is possible, ”says Lauterbach and advocates skipping the so-called examination phase 3 if necessary in order to be faster. He has great confidence in the vaccine: “I would treat the Russian vaccine like anyone else and advocate procurement.”

: “The vaccine is good and can be produced quickly. We should check whether an emergency approval is possible, ”says Lauterbach and advocates skipping the so-called examination phase 3 if necessary in order to be faster. He has great confidence in the vaccine: “I would treat the Russian vaccine like anyone else and advocate procurement.” Vaccination sequence in Germany : This should definitely be adhered to as planned. Lauterbach: “We shouldn’t change the vaccination sequence. The risk of dying of Covid-19 for an over-80-year-old is 600 times higher. ”Means: Further focus on Covid-19 risk groups of older and older ages.

: This should definitely be adhered to as planned. Lauterbach: “We shouldn’t change the vaccination sequence. The risk of dying of Covid-19 for an over-80-year-old is 600 times higher. ”Means: Further focus on Covid-19 risk groups of older and older ages. Corona tests – full focus on the schools: The tests in schools are to be promoted with the greatest priority: “We have to focus these tests there, they make the biggest difference there.” Recently, there had been a series of reports that the proportion of children among those infected had risen significantly. According to Karl Lauterbach, existing corona tests should be prioritized for schools.

(pm)

List of rubric lists: © Florian Gaertner / photothek.de via www.imago-images.de