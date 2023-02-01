The presidential Manichaean vision is extremist: with me or against me does not admit nuances.

Slandering, insulting, lying, disqualifying and dividing seem to be the true and main objective of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, above their social programs and emblematic works. For 23 years, as ruler of the capital, he left six of his co-religionists Already politicians of other tendencies (as if they had just found out that the universe is expanding) when I told them that the presidential elections would no longer be between parties, but rather “between liberals and conservatives”.

Imagine the Mexico of today as that of the remote and dusty XIX century.

In the autumn of the six-year term, his speech was exacerbated in proportion to the failure of his management on key fronts of public affairs, to the extent that yesterday, due to lack of information trustworthy, he launched himself against his virtual father-in-law, the engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas.

The denial of nuances in his ideological reductionism makes him conceive of life in black and white, which is reflected in the brilliant reflection of the constitutionalist Diego Valades:

“Mexico’s institutional and social deterioration is accelerating; public ethics is in crisis: uncertainty prevails; the governance deficit increases. We Mexicans suffer arbitrariness in the exercise of power, discretion in the application of public resources, manipulation of the truth, lack of services, political use of poverty and violence with impunity…”.

The eve of his gratuitous attack on Cárdenas, AMLO called “faker” to the President of the INE (the autonomous civil institution that most respects the citizenry), but Lorenzo Cordova had the sharp decency to reiterate his respect, citing one of his machaconas phrases: “We are not the same”.

Nor does he cease his attacks on the federal judiciary, stating that the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice “They are violating the Constitution.”

Regarding the founder (together with Porfirio Munoz Ledo) of the Democratic currentthe National Democratic Front and the Party of the Democratic Revolution, who promoted like nobody else his political careerthe president said that the engineer is in “a kind of moderate wing of the conservative block, like the organizations of the so-called civil society or the supposedly independent groups“, but what “Every day that passes there are more definitions and it is much better to know who the opponents really are than to face simulators”.

She was asked:

– Do you consider Cárdenas an adversary?

“In politics yes, if he assumes a position of this type (…). I appreciate it very much, I respect it, I consider it a precursor of this movement, but we are living in a moment of definitions and this width is very narrow, there is nowhere to go. It is being with the people or with the oligarchy, there is no more, there is no fair mean…”.

To your embarrassment, the truth is that cardenasalthough he participated in the deliberations of those proposing a Point, withdrew from the call

What sense did it make then to offend him, humiliate him and push him de facto to apologize…?