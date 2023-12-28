These brilliant steelies are secretly much lighter. And cooler.

It seems like the week of successful retro wheels. Yesterday we had a nice creation from DAMD with OZ Racing wheels, this week the Porsche 911 Targa 4S came by with Cup rims and today we have another one (in addition to the resurrection of BBS): they are Bridgestone rims.

We mainly know Bridgestone from its tires, but they also make rims. This is no surprise for those who play Gran Turismo, as you have been able to choose Bridgestone rims there for a long time.

Bridgestone Super RAP Evo

They have another nice one for today, namely the Bridgestone Super RAP Evo. they look like steelies, but they are not made of steel, but aluminum. They have developed the wheels for older Japanese sports cars in general and motorsport in particular.

According to Bridgestone, the closed design is perfect for Gymkhana or autocross, as there is little chance of stones and dirt reaching the brakes via the rims. This design is also cheap to manufacture, saving approximately 30%.

The wheel is not entirely new, by the way. As early as 1984, Bridgestone manufactured these special wheels until 1987, when they were replaced by the Super RAP rims. And now it's time for the Super RAP Evo!

Sizes

In terms of size, you can choose from four sizes, all 15 inches in diameter. You can choose from 15×7 or 15×7.5 and from 4×100 or 4×114.3. The 4×100 wheels have an ET value of ET20, the 4×114.3 is at ET0.

They are suitable for cars such as the Toyota Corolla (AE86), but also for the Mazda MX-5. The 4×100 also fit Minis, although the ET value may be a bit on the aggressive side. Check this article about rim sizes that you should take into account when installing a new set of wheels.

The Bridgestone Super RAP Evo wheels cost approximately 300 euros per wheel. We have not yet found a supplier in the Netherlands, but luckily you can order something everywhere these days.

