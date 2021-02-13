Skyrim mod Wyrmstooth, considered one of the best new lands mods for Bethesda’s fantasy game ever created, has returned after a five-year exile.

Wyrmstooth, created by modder Jonx0r, first launched in 2012, but was later removed from download sites in May 2016 at the author’s request.

While the mod later resurfaced on Archive.org alongside an SSE port, its accessibility was significantly diminished by its removal from the likes of NexusMods.

Wyrmstooth adds a new quest that takes the Dragonborn to the island of Wyrmstooth situated north of Solitude across the Sea of ​​Ghosts. It’s an expansion-sized mod, with new landscapes and new dungeons. There’s full voice-acting, and you can buy an abandoned imperial fort from Lurius Liore, hire new staff, and defend it from unwanted visitors.

The video below, from Jonx0r’s YouTube channel, goes into detail on what the mod has to offer. Jonx0r trained some models in text-to-speech system Tacotron 2 to impersonate the base game voice actors for new YouTube highlight videos – something they’d like to try out in mods at some point.

Grab Wyrmstooth from Nexusmods for the Skyrim Legendary Edition here, or the Skyrim Special Edition here. You can also get Wyrmstooth on Steam, and on Bethesda.net.