An electric fire engine: how we hadn't thought of that before!

Every time technology, society, industry, science or healthcare develops, there are two camps. As always. One side is positive and can appreciate progress, the other side only sees obstacles in the way. In politics this leads to enormous conflict and polarization, but this is actually the case everywhere.

It is the same with electric driving. There are conservatives who indicate that petrol or diesel is much better for the environment. That is of course bad. The overenthusiastic progressives say that it is wonderfully relaxing to have to charge 15 times on holiday. That is of course also pure nonsense.

Does an electric fire engine work?

When we heard about the electric fire engine, we sensed a similar discussion emerging. Because an electric fire engine is nonsense, right? You don't want to have to charge twice before arriving at the burned down building in question, do you? That won't happen, but we'll get to that in a moment.

First we would like to introduce you to this electric fire engine, the Vector from E-One. This one looks like a traditional fire truck. Even though the people from the US have not occupied the land there for very long, they attach great importance to tradition.

Quite a great idea

Actually, the idea of ​​electric fire brigade is brilliant. Such a truck stands still for a while and suddenly has to drive at full throttle. That is very polluting with a diesel. An EV is much better, also because of the immediately available torque.

The battery pack has a capacity of 327 kWh, so you will definitely arrive at your destination. A fire truck normally does not have to travel hundreds of kilometers, of course. So another reason to switch to electric for the fire brigade. It is also possible for E-One to equip the truck with a diesel range extender, if the region is enormous. Whether there are many rides on New Year's Eve.

It is possible to pump 2,839 liters of water per minute with four hoses. That is more or less equivalent to the consumption of an Alfa Romeo 159 1,750 TBI. The truck is charged at the barracks, where the battery is full again in 3.5 hours. There is no mention of performance, but we assume that the E-One Vector will go like the fire brigade.

