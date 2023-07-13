Launch NetherlandsBard, the AI chatbot launched in the Netherlands on Thursday from Google, has teething problems and spreads a lot of disinformation about current issues, such as about the upcoming elections. Google emphasizes that the chatbot is still in the experimental phase. “You will see that everywhere in the product. We want to be as transparent as possible about the restrictions that are in place right from the start,” says spokesperson Rachid Finge.

The launch of Bard, according to experts Chat GPT’s arch-rival, has evoked mixed reactions worldwide. “One moment he behaves like a hallucinating clown who throws all kinds of nonsense together, and the next moment he is really brilliant and does things that humans are not capable of,” says Henk van Ess, an expert in the field of of searching the internet and social media. “That makes Bard elusive for now, but there is an incredible amount of potential.”

Bard basically works the same as ChatGPT. Anyone who wants to use the chatbot logs in to the program’s website with a Google account. You can then ask Bard questions in any area. The chatbot answers them using the corresponding search engine. “Bard is primarily a creative tool for creating new things, not reproducing existing content,” explains Google’s Rachid Finge. “It works well for creative tasks, such as brainstorming. That is really very different from the search engine.”



Teething problems

There are also differences with other chatbots: for example, Bard generates several concepts from the answer, which vary in length or style, for example. You can also edit your question or assignment later, share images with the bot and listen to the answers it gives. The button ‘look up on Google’ gives the option to check the answers of the chatbot. That is a big plus compared to ChatGPT, which was developed by OpenAI, which regularly gives incorrect answers and offers no direct possibility for verification. See also PF seizes electronics in Foz do Iguaçu - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Bard is still struggling with a lot of teething problems, according to his own test and from the many reactions on social media. The chatbot confuses various facts, makes impossible predictions about, for example, the upcoming elections and makes connections that do not exist. “This can be very dangerous for people who are already in their own internet trap,” says Van Ess. “It is to be hoped that Bard learns quickly from his own mistakes, otherwise it could lead to a lot of trouble.”

As a result, Van Ess has ‘mixed feelings’ about the launch. “If it goes wrong, it will go horribly wrong. But when it goes well, it goes really well.” Van Ess calls the fact that you can show the chatbot a photo and ask for an explanation or context as revolutionary. “Suppose you come across an internet meme and you don’t understand it. Then you can show the picture to Bard and he will then provide context and explanation about where the picture comes from and what the joke is about. You can also ask the chatbot to make an even better meme. This is a bit of a silly example, but it says enough about how much this machine is capable of.”



blunder

In the meantime, Bard mainly provides the necessary hilarity on social media. Users are fully sharing their experiences. For example, Wesley Sneijder and Patrick Kluivert would be among the most famous players of Telstar. And Hugo de Jonge would be in the race for the VVD list leader. Tijs Hofmans, security journalist at Tweakers, calls it ‘hallucinating’ how Bard ‘seems to get all the answers completely wrong. ‘Incomprehensibly bad, how can you release this 8 months after ChatGPT? I’m not even looking for answers, I asked six questions and four of them are wrong.’ See also PSV and Ajax, two top clubs looking for a plan

Google promises to get better in a response. “Bard is a so-called large language model. It is known that such language models can hallucinate and present inaccurate information as factual. It is really still a challenge for researchers and scientists to solve that properly,” says Finge. To avoid misunderstandings, Google has ensured that you can go directly to the search engine from Bard in order to compare certain answers from Bard with sources on the internet.



Hassle about privacy

Residents of the United States and Great Britain, among others, have been able to use the AI ​​chatbot for several months. When Google wanted to launch Bard in Europe in June, the search giant was stopped by the Irish Data Protection Commission. This committee, which supervises Google on behalf of the EU, had ‘a few additional questions’ about privacy legislation.

Google indicates that it has had several conversations with the Irish regulator, after which the chat program was allowed to be launched in Europe. In the meantime, Google is being closely monitored, because talks with the Irish body continue to take place even after launch. How both parties currently relate to each other is not entirely clear. According to Google, there would be a ‘shared understanding’.

Bard was first activated in the United States and Great Britain a few months ago. Japan and Korea followed suit. Now another 58 countries are added, including Sint Maarten, Belgium, France, Germany, Iceland, Greenland and Vatican City, but also the South Pole. Bard has been available for some time on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba and St. Eustatius and in Suriname. The bot can answer in forty languages. See also Amazon Echo Show 15 in the test: Alexa shows itself



Controversial

Chat programs based on artificial intelligence are popular, but controversial. The programs can answer questions on a wide variety of topics and write texts that sound so logical that they appear to have been written by humans. Among other things, this aroused the discussion of whether the chatbot would make certain professions, such as journalists and copywriters, superfluous in the future.

In addition, there is uncertainty about how the chatbots deal with the collected user data. For example, Italy temporarily pulled the plug on ChatGPT at the end of March, because it allegedly did not comply with European privacy law. Google claims that, in conjunction with the Irish Data Protection Commission, it has taken measures to best protect the privacy of users of Bard. However, data can be used to improve the quality of the chatbot.



