Those who say that Fermín Aldeguer is going to give a lot to talk about this season are not misguided, that of his debut in the Moto2 European Championship, a category that started this Sunday at the Estoril circuit, in a day with two races. The young 16-year-old from La Ñora was the fastest in both. In both he beat his teammate, the Madrid driver Alonso López (19 years old). The Boscoscuro Talent Team Ciatti has two riders in their hands who captured all the attention at the premiere in Portugal.

In the first race this Sunday, held in the morning, the heads-up between Aldeguer and Alonso López was decided on the last lap, when the Murcian, who had studied his partner’s movements very well, overtook him in the final stretch and crossed the finish line first. Third was the Malaysian Adam Norrodin.

History repeated itself in the race that took place in the afternoon. After Alonso López led much of the test, after a previous comeback from Madrid, Fermín Aldeguer snatched the victory on the finish line.

Aldeguer fulfilled his forecasts this Sunday. He himself said it before the start of the European. «I have very good feelings and I am looking forward to starting. My goal this season is to learn about the bike, the circuits and try to achieve victories, “he advanced.

The pilot of La Ñora was also right when he referred to who will be his main rivals this season. He spoke of Alonso López and Lukas Tulovic. The first had him stuck in both races, while the second, who did not finish the first race after suffering a fall, was third in the second.

The continental championship consists of 11 races and after the dispute of the first two in Estoril, the drivers will tackle their next appointment in Valencia, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit. It will be next May 9.

In the Moto3 category, Daniel Holgado from Alicante achieved a brilliant victory after beating David Salvador by just 195 thousandths of a second. Finally, in Superstock 600, the Mexican Guillermo Moreno, based in Murcia and also a pupil of Francisco Mármol, achieved a fourth place, while the Murcian Antonio Carpe obtained two seventh places.

Luck, on the other hand, dodged this Sunday the H43 Team Nobby of former Cartagena champion Manuel Hernández. The German Nicolas Czyba suffered a broken wrist in the second practice session of his category [Superstock 600].