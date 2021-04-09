For weeks, alleged fishing boats from China have been anchoring on a reef controlled by the Philippines. Manila protests daily in Beijing. A US aircraft carrier is already in the region.

Munich / Beijing – An uninhabited atoll is causing trouble in the South China Sea. What began as a dispute between the Philippines and China, in view of the international tensions in the region, harbors supra-regional potential for conflict. The US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt drove after observations of the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative in Beijing on Sunday from the nearby Strait of Malacca into the water. China allowed its own aircraft carrier, Liaoning, to cross the strait south of Japan for the first time, towards the South China Sea. Japan then sent an observation mission of its navy afterwards.

What happened? Chinese ships have been anchoring in the bay of a boomerang-shaped atoll called Whitsun Reef since the beginning of March. At first there were over 200, now there should be around 40 boats. The Philippines control the reef so far. But it belongs to that vast area in the South China Sea that China claims for itself.

China angered the Philippines: Minister feels duped – “I’m not a fool”

The fishing boats had sought protection from bad weather in the lagoon, said Beijing’s Foreign Office spokeswoman Hua Chunying at the beginning of the controversy. She described fishing in the region as a “normal process” as well as anchoring. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Manila sees it differently and has been protesting against the presence of the boats in Beijing on a daily basis for weeks. According to the Philippines, these belong to the People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia (PAFMM) and are by no means out to fish. “I’m not a fool,” said Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana at the weekend. “The weather has been good so far, so they have no reason to stay there.” China is rather trying to occupy more and more areas in the South China Sea, said Lorenzana. The answer came promptly from China on Tuesday: Manila shouldn’t “play up” the matter.

Many of the atolls in the South China Sea are naturally submerged in high water. But the neighboring countries created artificial islands out of some by filling up land. Nobody was as brisk as China, which has even built bases and houses on former reefs since 2014, complete with radar, missile batteries, hangars for fighter planes – and ports for the alleged fishing boats. These are according to Andrew Erickson, professor at China Maritime Studies Institute of the US Naval War College, much larger and more powerful than typical fishing vessels in the area. Their hull is particularly robust and they have mounted water cannons on the mast, writes Erickson in the US magazine Foreign Policy. This makes the boats “powerful weapons that are capable of aggressively harassing, ramming and spraying inferior civil or police opponents.”

China’s ships in the Whitsun Reef: fishing fleet or powerful naval militia?

Satellite images showed ships tethered side by side in the Whitsun Atoll lagoon. These boats were not observed while fishing, but they were seen with a bright light at night. It would not be the first time China has tried to create facts with the help of reinforced boats. In 2012, for example, China succeeded in removing control of the nearby Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines. “China is slowly but surely hacking the status quo,” said Helena Legarda, an expert on China’s security and foreign policy at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), shortly before the Whitsun incident Merkur.de. “But it always remains below the conflict threshold.” Beijing is pushing further and further into the South China Sea, Legarda said – and “has no intention of compromising.”

Ships anchoring in the lagoon of the Whitsun Atoll: fishing fleet or naval militia from China? © AFP PHOTO / Satellite image © 2021 Maxar Technologies

With its so-called “nine dash line”, China claims around 90 percent of the strategically important body of water on the basis of historical writings. “China does not yet control the entire area within the ‘nine-dash line’, but it is claiming the entire area,” Legarda said. But the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia also have partially overlapping territorial claims there. China is acting increasingly self-confidently in the region. But Helena Legarda does not believe that Beijing wants to provoke a war.

On the Whitsun Reef, China and Vietnam have been playing a game of cat and mouse since the 1990s, writes Erickson – because Vietnam also claims the reef. China tried to reinforce its claim by adding buoys, for example. Vietnam’s military stationed on neighboring Sin Cowe Island then collected these buoys again. Leaving ships in a lagoon for a long time has a different quality. It was a “brilliant, if dishonest tactic,” said Carl Schuster, former Operations Director at the Joint Intelligence Center of the US Pacific Command, when speaking to the news agency Bloomberg. Nobody protects their ships from a storm for weeks, says Schuster: If the boats were really fishermen, it would be an absurd waste of money. “It costs hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars a day with the boats idly tied together. “Schuster considers the Whitsun campaign to be a test of how determined the new US administration of President Joe Biden actually is:” How the US reacts will determine what the next test looks like. “So far, the US has reacted more rhetorically than substantively , says Schuster.

USA: Support for the Philippines and other countries bordering the South China Sea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for example, expressed his support for the Philippines on Twitter. “We will always stand by our allies and advocate rules-based international order.” It was initially unclear whether the USS Roosevelt’s voyage was actually a reaction to the incidents. US ships regularly conduct “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea.

And Europe is also increasingly showing its flag. In August the frigate will Bavaria set off from Wilhelmshaven to the Far East and pass the South China Sea on the way back. France sent a nuclear submarine to the region in February, while Great Britain wants the aircraft carrier at the end of 2021 HMS Queen Elizabeth stationed in the Indo-Pacific for a few months. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) recently indicated on Twitter that such operations by the Bundeswehr in the region have something to do with the containment of China. It is still open how it will continue. But there is no simple solution in sight. (ck)