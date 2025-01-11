New triumph for Federica Brignone. This Saturday, the Italian achieved her second victory of the season in the downhill of Sankt Anton, in Austria. With this first position, Brignone is the oldest skier (34 years old) to win a downhill race. Specifically, he stopped the clock at 1:16.08. After a discreet first sector, she posted a very good time in the second and remained within the top five in the last two sections of the route.

The second position went to the young Swiss Malorie Blanc (21). It is the first time he has achieved a ‘top 3’. Last year she was junior world champion in super-G and runner-up in downhill. In fact, she was just seven hundredths behind the time of the Italian Federica Brignone (1:16.15).

Ester Ledecka completed the podium. The Czech completed the course in a time of 1:16.26. Who also surprised was Lindsey Vonn (40). The legendary American skier, back in competition a month ago after being sidelined for five years due to a knee injury, finished in sixth place. Her time was 58 hundredths behind the winner (1:16.66).

With these results, the Austrian Cornelia Huetter continues to lead the general classification – in the Sankt Anton test she was fourth – with 136 points. Brignone is second with 129 and Ledecka completes the top three positions with 100 points. Vonn is fourteenth.