In the giant of Lienz, the blues improve in the second heat, Federica closes at the foot of the podium recovering 8 positions: “Happy with how I reacted”. Goggia in 12th place
Fantastic recovery of Federica Brignone, who in the second round of the giant of the World Cup in Lienz, Austria, recovered 8 positions with the best time but has to be content with finishing at the foot of the podium. The victory goes to Tessa Worley, who manages to manage the accumulated advantage well by dominating the first part of the race. Second step of the podium for Vhlova who recovers two positions compared to the first heat and third position for the Swedish Sara Hector, who confirms the good moment after the victory in Courchevel. Federica still closes with a smile: “After the first it was really difficult for me to reach the podium – she explained – but I’m proud of how I reacted. I managed to ski as I know how to do. It’s not the podium but it’s still a step forward”. Excellent second heat also for Marta Bassino who closes in 6th place recovering two positions. Sofia Goggia also reacted well to a disappointing first part of the race, she finished in 12th place: “I still need time in this discipline. In training I manage to do some excellent heats, but I still can’t express myself in the race. Maybe. I still have the two Courchevel heats in which I didn’t finish and so in the first heat I went down a bit with brakes “. Tomorrow the slalom, with the first heat at 10.30
Missing from the race was Mikaela Shiffrin, the American who announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus: “I wanted to inform you that I am fine, but unfortunately I had a positive test at Covid. I am following the protocol and I am isolating myself, and I will miss Lienz. In good luck to my teammates. I will cheer for them from afar. Thank you all for your support. An inconvenience that revolutionizes the plans. If all goes well and manages to quickly negativize Shiffrin, leading the overall cup (770 points ) ahead of Sofia Goggia (635) and Petra Vlhova (435), when 14 of the 37 scheduled races took place, it could already be the scene in the first test of the new year, the slalom of January 4 in Zagreb, Croatia, or return to Maribor, where a giant and a slalom are scheduled on 8 and 9.
