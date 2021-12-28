Fantastic recovery of Federica Brignone, who in the second round of the giant of the World Cup in Lienz, Austria, recovered 8 positions with the best time but has to be content with finishing at the foot of the podium. The victory goes to Tessa Worley, who manages to manage the accumulated advantage well by dominating the first part of the race. Second step of the podium for Vhlova who recovers two positions compared to the first heat and third position for the Swedish Sara Hector, who confirms the good moment after the victory in Courchevel. Federica still closes with a smile: “After the first it was really difficult for me to reach the podium – she explained – but I’m proud of how I reacted. I managed to ski as I know how to do. It’s not the podium but it’s still a step forward”. Excellent second heat also for Marta Bassino who closes in 6th place recovering two positions. Sofia Goggia also reacted well to a disappointing first part of the race, she finished in 12th place: “I still need time in this discipline. In training I manage to do some excellent heats, but I still can’t express myself in the race. Maybe. I still have the two Courchevel heats in which I didn’t finish and so in the first heat I went down a bit with brakes “. Tomorrow the slalom, with the first heat at 10.30