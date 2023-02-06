“Finally in my palmares I also have a gold medal, I’m happy above all for the concentration. Starting the World Cup like this is fantastic, it’s top”. Federica Brignone thus celebrates the victory at the World Cup in the combined. For Italy, a world championship medal that had been missing for 22 years, St. Anton 2001, when Karen Putzer won the bronze. “It’s not the first time I’ve been moved, it was already happening to me last year in the giant slalom at the Olympics. I’m too happy, I showed the slalom skier in me. I tried to do my best, I pushed to the end because I’m confident and it went well,” added the Italian champion. “There were three editions of the World Cup that I wasn’t at 100% either physically or mentally, this time I recharged myself to give 100%”.