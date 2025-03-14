The Brignone coup was therefore perfect near her hometown. The 34-year-old and thus the oldest World Cup winner in history goes into the last four races with a 382 point ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami. Because her Swiss rival should do without a start in the slalom at the season finale in Sun Valley (USA)-and would have no chance of a top spatting there anyway-Brignone is no longer to take the lead. In the goal, the giant slalom world champion already accepted congratulations, her mother sheds delight tears. “This is crazy,” said Brignone on ZDF. “It was my goal to celebrate here in front of my people. These are very large emotions here now. The overall World Cup has always been my biggest dream. And that’s my second time. ” She had won the big crystal ball for the success in the overall World Cup as early as 2020. In this winter, three discipline ratings could even be added: In the Super-G classification, she has five points ahead of Gut-Behrami before the final race. In the giant slalom, her gap to New Zealander Alice Robinson is only 20 points before the last event. 24 hours after her victory on the very short route in the Aostatal, she missed a few turns and then drove past a goal. “That was stupid of me,” she said. Teammate Kira Weidle-Winkelmann clearly missed the top 25 with two seconds behind.